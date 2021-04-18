Local high school students recognized for academic success, service

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some local high school students were recognized on Saturday for their academic success and service to the community.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Eta Mu Omega Chapter honored ten females during its 2021 Virtual Debutante Scholarship Cotillion event.

During the event, some of the ladies also received college scholarships.

The event started 60 years ago with the goal to highlight African American students’ success.

“Most people not only see their soft skills improve, but just their sense of awareness in who they are. They blossom, kind of like a rose, into society because we will ask different questions...The whole premise of this program is to gear them towards where they want to be. You have some ladies who have never wore a floor-length dress or have been presented in a light where it is all about them. We strive to cultivate things that are going to help them be more aware of how special they are and what they have to offer going forward...,” said Cotillion Chair, Sasha Wilson.

Congratulations to these young women and thank you for representing our community.

