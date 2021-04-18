Advertisement

Islamic Society of Michiana hosts mobile food distribution

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Islamic Society of Michiana hosted a mobile food distribution for people in the community.

From 10 Saturday morning until noon, anyone in need of food assistance was able to stop by the drive-thru distribution, and the pre-boxed items were given on a first come first served basis for up to 300 homes.

With it being the month of Ramadan, those with the Islamic Society say giving is very important to them.

Ajazuttin Shaikh, Islamic Society of Michiana Member / “If you have been fortunate enough to be able to take care of your family and you have resources where you can help others, that just something you have to do, because this is just building your community,” Ajazuttin Shaikh Islamic Society of Michiana Member said.

The Islamic Society will be hosting another food distribution next Saturday from 10 to noon at the corner of Western and Olive Street in South Bend.

