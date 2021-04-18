Advertisement

Bulls beat Cavs 106-96 to snap five-game skid

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, right, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers...
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, right, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 25 points, Lauri Markkanen added 16 off the bench, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-96 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Denzel Valentine had 13 points off the bench as the Chicago reserves accounted for 45 points.

The Bulls were playing for a second straight game without All-Star Zach LaVine, who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocol and not with the team.

Colin Sexton and Darius Garland had 22 points apiece as the Cavaliers dropped their second straight and fourth in five games.

