Brian Kelly wants three receivers to get to next level

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last season for the Fighting Irish, the biggest offensive issue was lack of consistency from its young receiving corps.

Now two-thirds of the way done spring practice, three receivers are working to improve not only on their reps but on their production.

Last season it was Javon McKinley, Ben Skowronek and the tight ends getting most of the reps.

But now is the time for a trio of juniors to step up.

Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins Jr. and Lawrence Keys combined for 177 yards, 19 catches and two touchdowns last season.

Next season, they’ll be the primary targets.

“It’s really about, to me, more than anything else, is getting Wilkins, Lenzy and Keys at the next level,” Kelly said. “That’s where this really is about. Jordan Johnson is getting better. There’s no doubt. He’s got to continue though on the little things. He’s missed a couple of practices. We got to get him back in the flow of things. But those three guys are where this is at.”

So for now, head coach Brian Kelly is focused on raising their compete level.

“They have got a sense of the championship level,” Kelly said. “They’ve been good. Don’t get me wrong. They’ve been good. I need them to move to that great level, and they’re capable of it, and we’re seeing some signs but this is all wrapped up in those three guys really taking that next step.”

Kelly says thats assuming, they get Kevin Austin back healthy.

He praised Avery Davis for being consistent and says the tight ends and running backs are great.

So the focus offensively is on those three receivers.

