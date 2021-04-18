Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club hosts Notre Dame football player for leadership academy

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys and Girls Club of St. Joe County hosted Notre Dame Football’s Daelin Hayes for a fun-filled leadership program.

From 9 to 11 Saturday morning, Daelin taught the kids lessons in being a good teammate as well as some pointers when it comes to the sport he is best known for, football!

Daelin says it’s important to him to connect with the community, especially after the pandemic has made that difficult.

“This is kind of like my passion away from football, and having that stripped away for you is kind of hard, so when I got back into it, like you said, I’m just having fun and I’m like a kid out there with them,” Hayes said.

“We’re super grateful that Daelin is coming out and setting an example of what is means to be a positive African American role model. A lot of our kids grow up in single-parent homes, and for him to come out and share his story and the adversity he has overcome is just a tremendous gift for our kids,” CEO Jacqueline Kronk said.

The Boys and Girls Club has more exciting events, like their upcoming summer program!

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Marijuana will not be allowed at concert
Marijuana will not be allowed at the 4/20 Afroman concert
The Town of Lakeville this week pulled the plug on a pond in the Morning Side Subdivision, much...
Lakeville pulls plug on retention pond

Latest News

The Islamic Society of Michiana hosted a mobile food distribution for people in the community.
Islamic Society of Michiana hosts mobile food distribution
A Silver Alert has been declared for a Terre Haute teen.
Silver Alert declared for 17-year-old Terre Haute boy
Cars lined up at the Erskine Plaza Martins Store to bring confidential information in so...
Michiana Crime Stoppers host shredding event to prevent identity theft
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Billy