Boys and Girls Club hosts Notre Dame football player for leadership academy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys and Girls Club of St. Joe County hosted Notre Dame Football’s Daelin Hayes for a fun-filled leadership program.

From 9 to 11 Saturday morning, Daelin taught the kids lessons in being a good teammate as well as some pointers when it comes to the sport he is best known for, football!

Daelin says it’s important to him to connect with the community, especially after the pandemic has made that difficult.

“This is kind of like my passion away from football, and having that stripped away for you is kind of hard, so when I got back into it, like you said, I’m just having fun and I’m like a kid out there with them,” Hayes said.

“We’re super grateful that Daelin is coming out and setting an example of what is means to be a positive African American role model. A lot of our kids grow up in single-parent homes, and for him to come out and share his story and the adversity he has overcome is just a tremendous gift for our kids,” CEO Jacqueline Kronk said.

The Boys and Girls Club has more exciting events, like their upcoming summer program!

For more information, click here.

