A’s slug, pitch past Tigers 7-0 for 7th straight win

Oakland Athletics catcher Aramis Garcia, left, congratulates pitcher Jordan Weems (70) after...
Oakland Athletics catcher Aramis Garcia, left, congratulates pitcher Jordan Weems (70) after the final out against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and the Oakland Athletics shut out the Detroit Tigers for a second straight game, 7-0 for their seventh win in a row.

After Oakland won 3-0 on Friday, Cole Irvin struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s.

The Athletics have won 21 of their last 22 games against Detroit.

