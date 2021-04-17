South Bend VPA host job fair for kids 16-21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend’s Venues Parks and Arts are on the lookout for young people who want to make a little extra money this summer.

They held a job fair to try and fill several roles ranging from sports coaches to maintenance workers at their various parks across South Bend.

They’re looking for kids between the ages of 15-21 for these jobs.

These seasonal roles help Venues Parks and Arts keep programing going throughout the summer and their parks looking good.

The workers earn valuable experience through these jobs.

“We definitely know that young people want to earn their own money so they can spend it, but at the same time we prepare them for the workforce,” said VPA Community Programming Director Cynthia Taylor.

Talyor says you can head to the City of South Bend website to see all their openings if you didn’t get a chance to be at the job fair.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.