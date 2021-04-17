Pistons hand Thunder 9th straight loss with 110-104 victory

DETROIT (AP) - Josh Jackson scored 29 points, and the Detroit Pistons overcame several key absences to beat Oklahoma City 110-104, handing the Thunder their ninth straight loss.

Oklahoma City cut an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to one, but Detroit held on two nights after blowing a double-digit advantage in the final period against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the score 97-94 and 3:10 remaining, Jackson was called for an offensive foul - his sixth.

But that call was overturned after a review, and Jackson made two free throws.

Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and 22 rebounds for Detroit.

Lu Dort scored 26 points for the Thunder.

4/16/2021 9:47:16 PM (GMT -4:00)