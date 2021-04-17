Advertisement

Notre Dame students protect neighbors from lead with Mulch Madness

Students spread mulch to neighbors in the area as an annual service to educate the public on...
Students spread mulch to neighbors in the area as an annual service to educate the public on the dangers of lead and to protect children from lead-tainted soil.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Now that March Madness is over, Notre Dame students took to the Monroe Park neighborhood for Mulch Madness.

Students spread mulch to neighbors in the area as an annual service to educate the public on the dangers of lead and to protect children from lead-tainted soil.

Soil contaminated with lead can find its way into your home or on the hands of your curious kids, leading to short and long-term health impacts.

By mulching over the soil, it keeps any contamination buried out of the reach of young kids.

“If the lead is deposited in the soil and the kids are out playing in the soil, it’s on the bottom of their shoes which they’re then tracking into the home. They also probably have their hands in the mulch. The lead gets on their fingers or underneath their fingernails,” said Notre Dame Junior Kyle Moon.

Nearly 80 students showed up to help mulch as well as some faculty.

