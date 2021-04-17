Advertisement

Notre Dame Football still figuring out the pieces

The Irish are still working with different lineups, trying to find the right place for...
The Irish are still working with different lineups, trying to find the right place for everyone. But this is still spring football, so don't expect everything to be set in stone.
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Football team continues to put in the work this spring as they team is two-thirds of the way through spring ball.

Head Coach Brian Kelly continues to be impressed with the batch of early enrollees.

The Irish are still working with different lineups, trying to find the right place for everyone.

But this is still spring football, so don’t expect everything to be set in stone.

“I think there’s bits and pieces of our offense and defense that you look at but I don’t think you go hey we know exactly what it’s going to look like for Florida State,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We’re a work in progress. I’m not in that mindset of I know what we look like. I know there’s some pieces here and there.”

The Blue Gold game will be here before we know it.

That’s in just two weeks on May 1.

The game will be streamed on Peacock.

