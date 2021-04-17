Advertisement

No. 4 Irish fall on the road to No. 5 Boston College

By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Madison Ahern collected five points (4G, A), but fourth-ranked Notre Dame dropped an 18-12 decision to #5 Boston College on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

Jackie Wolak and Maddie Howe each collected two goals and an assist while Erin McBride, Andie Aldave, Madison Mote and Katie Enrietto rounded out the scoring for Notre Dame.

Meaghan Scutaro caused a pair of Boston College turnovers and collected a pair of ground balls.

Aldave paced the Irish with seven draw controls and Wolak earned five draw controls.

Bridget Deehan made six saves in goal for the Irish.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Eagles scored the first five goals before Howe and Mote halted the run and made it a three-goal game. Howe added a second marker with 3:28 left in the half, but the Eagles earned an 11-3 advantage at the break.

The Irish used a 3-0 run, including a pair of goals by Ahern and a tally by Enrietto, to get within six at 12-6 with 20:14 to play.

However, the Eagles answered with the next three goals to restore a nine-goal advantage.

Ahern and Wolak scored twice more down the stretch, and the Irish also got late markers from Aldave and McBride to account for the 18-12 final.

UP NEXT

  • Notre Dame (6-5, 3-5 ACC) closes the regular season with a pair of home contests against Virginia Tech and Louisville this week.
  • The Irish meet the Hokies on Wednesday (April 21) at noon ET before hosting the Cardinals on Saturday (April 24) at 1 p.m. ET for Senior Day.

