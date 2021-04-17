Advertisement

New Prairie’s Hunter Whitenack commits to Illinois

Whitenack had several offers including from Cincinnati, Ball State, Central Michigan and Illinois State. However, Whitenack wanted to be a Fighting Illini.
New Prairie's Hunter Whitenack lines up against Elkhart High School on a fall Friday night.
New Prairie's Hunter Whitenack lines up against Elkhart High School on a fall Friday night.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie’s own Hunter Whitenack announced his commitment to Bret Bielema and the University of Illinois Friday evening.

The New Prairie junior offensive tackle stands at six-foot seven-inches, and weighs 290 pounds. According to 247sports, Whitenack is rated as a three-star recruit and the 21st best player in the entire state of Indiana.

Whitenack had several offers including from Cincinnati, Ball State, Central Michigan and Illinois State. However, Whitenack wanted to be a Fighting Illini.

Whitenack helped the Cougars finish with a 5-5 overall record in 2020.

