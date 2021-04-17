New Prairie’s Hunter Whitenack commits to Illinois
Whitenack had several offers including from Cincinnati, Ball State, Central Michigan and Illinois State. However, Whitenack wanted to be a Fighting Illini.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie’s own Hunter Whitenack announced his commitment to Bret Bielema and the University of Illinois Friday evening.
The New Prairie junior offensive tackle stands at six-foot seven-inches, and weighs 290 pounds. According to 247sports, Whitenack is rated as a three-star recruit and the 21st best player in the entire state of Indiana.
Whitenack helped the Cougars finish with a 5-5 overall record in 2020.
