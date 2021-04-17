New Prairie’s Hunter Whitenack chose Illinois because of strong coaching staff relationships

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie’s own Hunter Whitenack announced his commitment the University of Illinois on Friday night.

“I’m super excited to say that now I’m committed to a school,” Whitenack said. “It’s kind of a bit of a relief knowing that the recruiting process is over. Now I can focus on getting myself better for next season and the college level.

The New Prairie junior offensive tackle is a presence at the line standing at 6′7″.

Whitenack is rated as a three-star recruit and the 21st best player in the entire state of Indiana according to 247 Sports.

Whitenack had several offers but says the Illini coaching staff really made him feel like Champaign should be his next home.

“It feels awesome knowing like a whole college program is behind me and supporting me and wanting me to go there and be the best person I can be, “ Whitenack said.

Hunter is the third member to commit to Illinois’s 2022 class.

He says that every single coach reached out to him at some point during the recruiting process which made him feel valuable to the program.