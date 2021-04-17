Advertisement

Michiana Crime Stoppers host shredding event to prevent identity theft

Cars lined up at the Erskine Plaza Martins Store to bring confidential information in so Michiana Crime Stoppers volunteers and their partners at Integra could destroy it.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Michiana crime stoppers helped people in South Bend protect themselves from identity theft with their annual shredding event.

Cars lined up at the Erskine Plaza Martins Store to bring confidential information in so Michiana Crime Stoppers volunteers and their partners at Integra could destroy it.

The event also helps the crime stoppers raise money through donations.

They rely on people in the community to send in tips to help them solve crimes, and much of the funds raised go to payouts for people whose tips lead to arrests.

“Since 1983 we’ve paid out more than $1.1 million here in Michiana. That’s money we have to also raise, but it’s coming back into our community as well. So it’s so important for our events like this because this is how we raise our money,” said Michiana Crime Stoppers Director Sgt. Kayla Miller.

Sergent Miller says this event is especially important because they were limited to just one shredding event last year due to Covid.

