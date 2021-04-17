Advertisement

Marijuana will not be allowed at the 4/20 Afroman concert

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 4/20 concert is happening Saturday at the M-40 Speedway in Newburg Township.

Rapper and songwriter Afroman, who is best known for his song “Because I Got High,” will be performing.

Even though it is a “pro-pot” concert - and recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan - it will not be allowed on the property because organizers did not get a permit in time.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said he laid out the expectations and requirements with Justin Smith, who is one of the organizers of the event.

“And those requirements are very basic. It’s basic grown-up stuff. You need to have a license and make sure that you have expressed permission from the township if you are planning to have marijuana use. And if you comply with that, you will be fine, and if you don’t then there are potential criminal consequences...Some of the organizers have been active in the marijuana promotion, as far as recreational meth...So I think there are some logical inferences that were made. That’s why communication is sometimes a good thing,” Fitz said.

Smith told 16 News Now over the phone that there will be no alcohol or marijuana at the event.

He said everyone will have to go through security at the gate.

Smith also said “we never wanted to give the wrong impression” adding “this is strictly a music concert.”

“And if that’s the case then there is really no controversy with this office,” Fitz said.

No license is needed to host the concert since there will be under 500 people.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto
Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
16 News Now spoke to several cemetery board members who said they removed items that violated...
Crown Hill Cemetery rules lead to heartbreak for loved ones

Latest News

Saint Mary's College Vaccine Clinic
Vaccine Tracker: Saint Mary’s College vaccinating students and a look at LaGrange County
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Frosty Saturday morning...
People gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Friday for a peace walk that...
South Bend community leaders discuss solutions to gun violence during peace walk
The Town of Lakeville this week pulled the plug on a pond in the Morning Side Subdivision, much...
Lakeville pulls plug on retention pond