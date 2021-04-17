Marijuana will not be allowed at the 4/20 Afroman concert

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 4/20 concert is happening Saturday at the M-40 Speedway in Newburg Township.

Rapper and songwriter Afroman, who is best known for his song “Because I Got High,” will be performing.

Even though it is a “pro-pot” concert - and recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan - it will not be allowed on the property because organizers did not get a permit in time.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said he laid out the expectations and requirements with Justin Smith, who is one of the organizers of the event.

“And those requirements are very basic. It’s basic grown-up stuff. You need to have a license and make sure that you have expressed permission from the township if you are planning to have marijuana use. And if you comply with that, you will be fine, and if you don’t then there are potential criminal consequences...Some of the organizers have been active in the marijuana promotion, as far as recreational meth...So I think there are some logical inferences that were made. That’s why communication is sometimes a good thing,” Fitz said.

Smith told 16 News Now over the phone that there will be no alcohol or marijuana at the event.

He said everyone will have to go through security at the gate.

Smith also said “we never wanted to give the wrong impression” adding “this is strictly a music concert.”

“And if that’s the case then there is really no controversy with this office,” Fitz said.

No license is needed to host the concert since there will be under 500 people.

