Late error lifts Cubs over White Sox

The Cubs alternate site squad used a two-run sixth to overcome a late deficit and beat the White Sox alternate site team Saturday afternoon, 3-2, at Four Winds Field in another seven inning exhibition game.(WNDU)
By South Bend Cubs
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, IN - The Cubs alternate site squad used a two-run sixth to overcome a late deficit and beat the White Sox alternate site team Saturday afternoon, 3-2, at Four Winds Field in another seven inning exhibition game.

Marty Pevey’s men shot out to an early lead in the second; Patrick Wisdom continued to stay hot at the plate and led-off the inning with a single. After advancing to second on a balk, he came around to score the first run of the ballgame on a PJ Higgins single to shallow center.

Ben Holmes, who signed with the Cubs back on February 26 of this year, came out of the gates hot retiring eight of the first nine batters he faced. But the White Sox got to him in a hurry in the fourth.

Blake Rutherford singled to start the frame and two pitches later the White Sox took the lead on a towering blast to the right field concourse off the bat of Seby Zavala. Holmes walked both of the next batters he faced and Pevey would replace him with the six-foot-six right-hander Tommy Nance. Nance limited the damage by not allowing another run in the inning, getting Marco Hernandez to fly out to Rafael Ortega in center for the final out.

The White Sox held onto that one-run lead until a bizarre play in the sixth.

Ortega and Wisdom both walked with one down and Nick Martini stepped up to the plate as a pinch-hitter with the tying run in scoring position. Martini rolled over a tailor-made double play ball, but second baseman Marco Hernandez could not get the ball out of his glove to go to second and instead rushed a throw to first that sailed over Zavala’s head. Ortega scored from second to tie the game and Miguel Amaya came off the bench and registered the game-winning RBI on a 3-6 fielder’s choice. The Cubs held on for the 3-2 win, the third time this week these teams have played to a 3-2 final score.

Nance picked up the win with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Sox reliever Danny Dopico was tagged with the loss.

Patrick Wisdom helped account for four of the teams five runs these past two games in South Bend, with a two-run homer Thursday night and a single, walk and two runs scored this afternoon. These two teams will meet two more times in the following week.

The South Bend Cubs open the season May 4 at home vs. the Quad City River Bandits, you can purchase ticket online here.

