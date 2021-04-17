Advertisement

Former Adams High School basketball star Walter Ellis transfers to Grand Canyon University

Ellis graduated from Bucknell early, and has two years of eligibility remaining.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - Former Adams High School basketball star Walter Ellis has a new home.

Ellis officially announced he has transferred from Bucknell to Grand Canyon on Friday.

This will be the third Michiana tie to the Grand Canyon men’s basketball team - Head coach Bryce Drew grew up in Mishawaka and played at Valpo, while the Cantaloupes director of player development Ryne Lightfoot played high school ball at NorthWood and college ball at Bethel.

Ellis will graduate from Bucknell early, and has two years of eligibility remaining. Ellis averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this past season.

