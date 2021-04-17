Advertisement

Bryant, Contreras lead Cubs over Braves in Kazmar’s return

Chicago Cubs Willson Contreras (40) celebrates at home plate with teammate Anthony Rizzo (44)...
Chicago Cubs Willson Contreras (40) celebrates at home plate with teammate Anthony Rizzo (44) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Braves 13-4 on an afternoon when Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years.

Javier Báez and David Bote also homered for the Cubs. who stopped a three-game losing streak.

Chicago entered hitting a major league-worst .166 and then took an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Kazmar, a 36-year-old infielder, pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Kazmar had not played in the major leagues since Sept. 23, 2008, with San Diego.

