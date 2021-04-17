Advertisement

Brooks scores 32, Grizzlies pull away to beat Bulls 126-115

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic defends...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Dylan Brooks scored a season-high 32 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took control in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 126-115.

The game was tied at the end of both the first and second quarters before the Grizzlies took control in the third to beat the Bulls for the second time this week.

Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and seven rebounds while Ja Morant scored 15.

Xavier Tillman added 14 points off the bench.

Coby White led the way for the Bulls with 27 points.

Chicago All-Star Zach LaVine missed the game because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/16/2021 10:35:16 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto
Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
16 News Now spoke to several cemetery board members who said they removed items that violated...
Crown Hill Cemetery rules lead to heartbreak for loved ones

Latest News

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) attempts a layup as Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses...
Pistons hand Thunder 9th straight loss with 110-104 victory
Former Adams High School basketball star Walter Ellis transfers to Grand Canyon University
Buffalo Bills' Marquise Goodwin (88) returns a kickoff during the first quarter of an NFL...
Bears sign former 49ers, Bills WR Goodwin to 1-year deal
New Prairie's Hunter Whitenack lines up against Elkhart High School on a fall Friday night.
New Prairie’s Hunter Whitenack commits to Illinois