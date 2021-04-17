Brooks scores 32, Grizzlies pull away to beat Bulls 126-115

CHICAGO (AP) - Dylan Brooks scored a season-high 32 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took control in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 126-115.

The game was tied at the end of both the first and second quarters before the Grizzlies took control in the third to beat the Bulls for the second time this week.

Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and seven rebounds while Ja Morant scored 15.

Xavier Tillman added 14 points off the bench.

Coby White led the way for the Bulls with 27 points.

Chicago All-Star Zach LaVine missed the game because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

