Bears sign former 49ers, Bills WR Goodwin to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco. Goodwin opted out of last season with Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns.

The track and field standout was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team.

He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/16/2021 7:44:56 PM (GMT -4:00)