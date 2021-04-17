Advertisement

Bears sign former 49ers, Bills WR Goodwin to 1-year deal

Buffalo Bills' Marquise Goodwin (88) returns a kickoff during the first quarter of an NFL...
Buffalo Bills' Marquise Goodwin (88) returns a kickoff during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings Friday, Aug. 16, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco. Goodwin opted out of last season with Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns.

The track and field standout was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team.

He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/16/2021 7:44:56 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto
Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
16 News Now spoke to several cemetery board members who said they removed items that violated...
Crown Hill Cemetery rules lead to heartbreak for loved ones

Latest News

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) attempts a layup as Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses...
Pistons hand Thunder 9th straight loss with 110-104 victory
Former Adams High School basketball star Walter Ellis transfers to Grand Canyon University
New Prairie's Hunter Whitenack lines up against Elkhart High School on a fall Friday night.
New Prairie’s Hunter Whitenack commits to Illinois
Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10 ACC) won its 11th straight home game Friday with a 7-1 victory over...
Irish open series with 7-1 victory over Virginia