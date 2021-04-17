Advertisement

2nd Chance: Billy

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Billy!

Billy is a handsome, 2-year-old coonhound mix who is currently in foster care, awaiting his forever home.

His foster mom says he is crate trained, and does well around the kids in her home.

He loves kids, but does need to work on his jumping!

When asked to describe Billy’s personality, his foster mom said he is “very happy, content, friendly, and busy!”

He loves playing with toys, especially rope toys!

If you want to adopt Billy or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

