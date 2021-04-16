Advertisement

Vrana scores in Detroit debut, Red Wings beat Chicago 4-1

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) is greeted by forward Jakub Vrana (15) after...
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) is greeted by forward Jakub Vrana (15) after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vrana and Richard Panik played for the first time since the Red Wings acquired them in a trade Monday with Washington.

Vrana put Detroit up 2-1 with a breakaway goal in the second period.

Duncan Keith scored the only goal for Chicago, which remained four points behind Nashville for the fourth spot in the Central Division.

