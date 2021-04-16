Vaccine Tracker: Saint Mary’s College vaccinating students and a look at LaGrange County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker I was able to check out a vaccine clinic on the Saint Mary’s Campus working to get students fully vaccinated before the fall semester. We’re also hearing from LaGrange County on the slow progress getting people vaccinated and working through vaccine resistance.

First, here is a look at the latest percentages in each Michiana county for those fully vaccinated from COVID-19:

Michiana fully vaccinated % 4-16-21 (WNDU)

The clinic at Saint Mary’s aimed to give out over 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine supplied by Meijer. In total, 1,100 people signed up and the clinic even got a few hundred extra doses to be able to cater to walk-ins. The clinic happening at the Angela Athletic Complex.

This one-day clinic was for students and staff of Saint Mary’s, as well as associates of the college. They would also vaccinate members of the community as walk-ins. Their goal was to get students vaccinated but also to not waste any doses. Their will be another clinic on May 7th for getting students a second dose.

Dozens of Saint Mary’s volunteers and around 20 Meijer employees helped run the clinic and vaccinate students at 8 vaccination stations. The college requires their nearly 1,500 students to get vaccinated before fall semester.

“We feel that the way that we are going to get to the fall in a more normal way, and give the students the experience that they really want to get out of their Saint Mary’s education is going to happen when the majority of us are vaccinated. So by having the vaccination clinic here it gets us to a better place for the fall,” Mona Bowe says. She is the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Co-Chair for the Saint Mary’s COVID Response Team.

The clinic was a convenient option for students.

“The clinic here is really nice because we’re given the opportunity to just walk over and it’s not taking time out of our day too much with classes and everything,” Brandi Muys says, she is a sophomore at Saint Mary’s College.

Holy Cross students were invited as well, I spoke with a couple international students from Ireland and the UK.

“It makes life a lot easier for traveling home this summer. There’s obviously hotel quarantines for people traveling back to Ireland and the vaccine rollout back home is a lot slower,” Jeff Rafter, Holy Cross senior says.

“No one my age back home has got it so I’m going to be way ahead of my friends. So why not take it when the opportunity came up,” Lewis Tomlinson, he’s also a senior at Holy Cross.

For the other portion of today’s report we heard from the health officer in LaGrange County who says their vaccination rollout has been slow in terms of progress.

They say they’ll be happy to reach even 25% fully vaccinated.

LaGrange has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents out of any Michiana county. I’m told that reaching rural residents and the Amish populations has been a struggle. However, they have seen good turnout in their older populations. The biggest issue is trying to reach people in a county with a large portion of the population that is either resistant to get the vaccine or just has a lack of interest/lack of understanding on the importance of getting the vaccine.

LaGrange County Health Department continues outreach and education efforts to fight through hesitancy. They’re working to start vaccinating people at their work places and helping businesses to incentivize the vaccine for employees by offering time off or even money.

The county does around 6,800 doses per week at the Howe location here: 201 N Market St, Howe, IN 46746. This will also be the site of mass vaccination site through the county on April 24th where they’ll do about 300 doses. You can sign up at ourshot.in.gov for those appointments.

The state actually offered a special clinic to reach the Amish population in LaGrange County; the Amish are mostly resistant to vaccinations. The Amish make up around 30-40% of the population in the county.

“In our Amish population, which tends to be isolated and secluded, we feel a significant number of those have been infected, but they’re not getting vaccinated. The state intentionally offered a special vaccine clinic at Topeka Pharmacy just for the Amish to have access and only had 6 people out of the Amish community take advantage of that,” Dr. Thomas Pechin, LaGrange County Health Officer, says.

He adds that they could achieve herd immunity by people who refuse the vaccine getting infected and having the antibody, but that will be difficult to track.

