St. Joseph County dispatcher earns Hero Award

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County dispatcher received an award today.

Homes for Heroes surprised Teshylia Peters Friday afternoon in honor of National Telecommunicators Week.

She was recognized by the department for going above and beyond at her job and for her call-taking abilities.

And while she may have won the award, she took a moment to speak highly about her co-workers.

“It honestly just makes me feel good. Everybody in that room is like, a great person. Like, we all do what we have to do. Being new here, I look up to certain people, like everybody is very helpful, so I kind of just feed off of them,” says Peters.

Peters also said she doesn’t expect to get rewarded for doing her job, but she said it’s nice to be noticed for her hard work.

