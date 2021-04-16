Advertisement

South Bend Cubs hosting additional job fair

By 16 News Now
Apr. 16, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will host an additional job fair to fill positions in custodial and food services.

It’s taking place next Friday at Four Winds Field from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Applicants are asked to enter through gate “A,” located on the 3rd base side of the stadium.

The job fair will follow the state of Indiana’s guidelines set by the CDC.

If you can’t make the job fair but would like to apply for a position, you can do so online.

