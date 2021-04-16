South Bend community leaders discuss solutions to gun violence during peace walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend community leaders are taking a stand against gun violence, saying they want to avoid another year like 2020.

People gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Friday for a peace walk that ended at the intersection of one of South Bend’s most recent shootings, the corner of Huey St. and Smith St.

16 News Now tells us what people say has to be done to stop the violence.

Community leaders from all walks of life moved together in solidarity acknowledging the toll gun violence takes especially on communities of color here in South Bend.

Faith leaders, city officials, police officers, educators, and activists stood side by side, motivated to find a solution to the shootings that traumatize the communities where they happen.

“When you take a life, you don’t only affect the person that you’re after. It’s a ripple effect. You affect family after family after family,” said Goodwill employment specialist Tonnes R. Lovelady.

“So many people coming together this morning to share that message that we have to do better, and this year will be better than last year,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Several other figures in the community criticized the peace walk in a release saying, “We have participated in many marches over the last 5 years and have yet to see these symbolic gestures produce measurable outcomes ― namely, reductions in violent crimes.”

1st District Councilman and Group Violence Intervention Director Pastor Canneth Lee says this peace walk addresses the root causes of gun violence.

“Though some people say these marches don’t do anything, it acknowledges that there’s a problem and we have to speak out. We have to address it. We have to rebuke it,” Pastor Lee said.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says it’s encouraging to see more people taking an active role in reducing gun violence.

“More and more people are now not only starting to become more aware but take action. So, you’ve heard us say if you see something say something. Now it’s time for people to do something. So, see, say, and do I think are now all applicable,” Ruszkowski said.

Several others spoke not only about how better parenting can make a big difference, but also pointed to resources parents can access if they need help with their kids.

People seem to agree that this is something folks from the Mayor’s office to the neighborhoods themselves need to actively work together to end, finding a more peaceful way to resolve issues before turning to violence.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.