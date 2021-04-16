Advertisement

Single mom receives Habitat for Humanity home

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrated the completion of its Goshen Faith Build project.

Syrinity Smith-Beachy and her two children received keys to their new home.

Smith-Beachy said she never imagined applying for a Habitat house, but after experiencing some major life changes, she went for it - eager to find a safe place to live.

“Applying for a Habitat house was kind of a last minute decision and it was definitely the Lord leading each step along the way...Learned a lot along the way and worked on different houses...construction isn’t my forte but I’ve learned a lot,” said Smith-Beachy.

For this project, Habitat partnered with local churches and started building in December.

“It is our Thrivent Faith Build in the community of Goshen,” said President of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Greg Conrad.

“As a church we really love to be involved in our community and serve in the way that Jesus has taught us to serve,” said Pastor David Vanderwiele.

Smith-Beachy had to be a part of the building process.

The house has four bedrooms and two baths.

“It’s amazing for [my kids] to have a place that’s theirs. They got to decorate and really watch the process. So they have really invested in it,” said Smith-Beachy.

Smith-Beachy will make a monthly mortgage payment, at a reduced cost.

Those payments are then re-invested back into the program.

“I think it’s a chance for her to build the American dream. To build equity. To build wealth. To have something to pass on,” Conrad said.

“Welcome to the neighborhood. This is a great neighborhood and I can confidently say that with you and your family it’s becoming a better neighborhood today. So we are really excited to have you here,” said Mayor of Goshen Jeremy Stutsman.

