Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - A scheduled Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring country music star George Strait has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne had also been scheduled to perform.

From the University of Notre Dame:

With spectator safety the highest priority, a concert featuring country music star George Strait on Aug. 7 at Notre Dame Stadium has been canceled.

Fans who already have purchased tickets should receive a refund at the point of purchase.

Concert promoters and University officials hope to identify a future date for Strait to play at Notre Dame.

