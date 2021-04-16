Minus injured Mitchell, Jazz rally to beat Pacers 119-111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points before leaving the game with a sprained ankle in the third quarter, and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 119-111. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Rudy Gobert added 13 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks for the Jazz. Utah won its second straight game. Mitchell went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle sprain with 8:18 left in the third quarter. He could not put any weight on his leg and had to be helped off the floor by teammates. Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists for the Pacers.

