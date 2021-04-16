Advertisement

Michigan extends mask order, capacity limits amid surge

Coronavirus in Michigan
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has extended by five weeks a pandemic order requiring masks in public, limits capacity inside businesses and caps gathering sizes, as the state continues to confront the country’s highest daily coronavirus infection rate.

The measure was expected and replaces one that had been due to expire.

It includes a change. Children ages 2 to 4 in day care facilities or camps are no longer exempt from having to wear face coverings, starting April 26.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has resisted tightening restrictions that were in place during previous surges.

She’s urging a voluntary pause on certain activities and pushing vaccinations.

