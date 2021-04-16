Advertisement

Medical Moment: Treating adult acne

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Annoying, unsightly bumps that pop up at the worst possible moment.

Most of us suffered through some acne as teens, but now, customized treatments are helping dermatology patients in their thirties, forties, and beyond.

The over-the-counter lotions and astringents, you used as a teen to treat acne, might not cut it in your adult years.

Martie Salt has more on a trend in dermatology that’s helping patients save face and money.

Dermatologists say they’ve seen increased compliance with this option.

It’s much more likely that patients will regularly apply just one medication instead of three or four.

And during this pandemic, patients can avoid an extra stop at the pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
16 News Now spoke to several cemetery board members who said they removed items that violated...
Crown Hill Cemetery rules lead to heartbreak for loved ones

Latest News

The Town of Lakeville this week pulled the plug on a pond in the Morning Side Subdivision, much...
Lakeville pulls plug on retention pond
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Four Winds Field
Four Winds Field ready to welcome families back
South Bend Cubs hosting additional job fair