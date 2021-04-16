Marshall County ‘Community Cleanup Challenge’ begins

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about a new initiative in Marshall County that’s challenging people to go beyond their homes with spring cleaning this year.

Friday marks the first day of the Community Cleanup Challenge in Marshall County, and community leaders are encouraging everyone to pitch in and pick up.

It’s the time of year when many people think of spring cleaning, and Marshall County Crossroads is asking residents to do their part in cleaning up the community.

“We have a four-year challenge to help enhance our quality of life in Marshall County, so this is just another way to do that,” Marshall Co. Crossroads member Cori Humes said.

Marshall County Crossroads is partnering with the county’s Recycle Depot and INDOT to provide trash bags and a place to take litter collected.

“Litter is the result of a lack of ownership and feeling like it’s someone else’s job and that when it accumulates it tends to continue to accumulate. Cleanup efforts address all three of those things,” Marshall Co. Crossroads member Marti Oosterbaan said.

There are already 12 cleanups organized throughout the county over the next few weeks including one with the Mayor’s Youth Council for Earth Day.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for everyone to come and help out as much as they can,” Mayor’s Youth Council Member Mariana Solis said.

“I feel like it allows them to realize that they are heard and that they have a voice and that they can impact their community,” Mayor’s Youth Council Member Aiza Flores said.

The challenge lasts through the end of the month, and organizers hope it continues in years to come.

“We’re just trying to help beautify Marhsall County a little more during this Earth Day Holiday,” Humes said.

“Keeping social distancing, you can do that outside, but yet begin to foster that sense of community that all of us have been missing,” Oosterbaan said.

For more information on how you can get involved with this cleanup challenge, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

