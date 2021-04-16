Advertisement

Marian’s Devin Cannady received two-way deal from Orlando Magic

Cannady has played in three games with Orlando this season, averaging 4.7 points per game
Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, right, looks for a shot over Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn...
Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, right, looks for a shot over Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Orlando Magic announced they signed Marian High School graduate Devin Cannady to a two-way contract. The terms of the deal have not been released.

Cannady has played in three games with Orlando this season, averaging 4.7 points per game. Back on April 6, Cannady signed a 10-day contract with Orlando and was released from the Magic on April 13.

Cannady scored his first NBA points on April 7 in the final minute against the Washington Wizards. The former Marian Knight went 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

Then on Sunday April 11, Cannady scored his first NBA basket against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cannady won the G-League Finals MVP on March 11 as the Lakeland Magic beat the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78. Cannady scored 22 points in the title game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
16 News Now spoke to several cemetery board members who said they removed items that violated...
Crown Hill Cemetery rules lead to heartbreak for loved ones

Latest News

Kysre Gondrezick gets ready for opening tip before a basketball game against Lakeshore High...
LOOK BACK: Kysre Gondrezick’s journey from Benton Harbor to the WNBA
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) in...
Minus injured Mitchell, Jazz rally to beat Pacers 119-111
Four Winds Field
Four Winds Field ready to welcome families back
Kysre Gondrezick’s journey from Benton Harbor to the WNBA
Kysre Gondrezick’s journey from Benton Harbor to the WNBA