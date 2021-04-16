Marian’s Devin Cannady received two-way deal from Orlando Magic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Orlando Magic announced they signed Marian High School graduate Devin Cannady to a two-way contract. The terms of the deal have not been released.

Cannady has played in three games with Orlando this season, averaging 4.7 points per game. Back on April 6, Cannady signed a 10-day contract with Orlando and was released from the Magic on April 13.

Cannady scored his first NBA points on April 7 in the final minute against the Washington Wizards. The former Marian Knight went 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

Then on Sunday April 11, Cannady scored his first NBA basket against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cannady won the G-League Finals MVP on March 11 as the Lakeland Magic beat the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78. Cannady scored 22 points in the title game.

