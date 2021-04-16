Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with October shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in southern Indiana in connection with a fatal shooting last October at an apartment complex in South Bend.

19-year-old Lance Dawson of South Bend was arrested in Bloomington on an active warrant for murder.

He was previously charged in connection with a shooting October 22 at the Waterford Glen Apartments that resulted in the deaths of 21-year-old Malik Balderos and 20-year-old Ricky Kinds, Jr.

Dawson is being held without bond until his initial hearing.

