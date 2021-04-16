Man arrested for beating dog

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An update to a disturbing story 16 News Now first brought you last month.

An Elkhart woman caught her then-boyfriend on surveillance camera beating her dog.

She brought the video to police, and now, charges have been filed in the case.

36-year-old Dylan Roberts faces a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, punishable by up to one year in jail, and a $5,000 fine.

The incident took place back on September 15 of 2020. The video shows the dog being kicked, stepped on, and slammed to the ground.

Roberts initial hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.