Advertisement

Man arrested for beating dog

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An update to a disturbing story 16 News Now first brought you last month.

An Elkhart woman caught her then-boyfriend on surveillance camera beating her dog.

She brought the video to police, and now, charges have been filed in the case.

36-year-old Dylan Roberts faces a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, punishable by up to one year in jail, and a $5,000 fine.

The incident took place back on September 15 of 2020. The video shows the dog being kicked, stepped on, and slammed to the ground.

Roberts initial hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
16 News Now spoke to several cemetery board members who said they removed items that violated...
Crown Hill Cemetery rules lead to heartbreak for loved ones

Latest News

People gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Friday for a peace walk that...
South Bend community leaders discuss solutions to gun violence during peace walk
The Town of Lakeville this week pulled the plug on a pond in the Morning Side Subdivision, much...
Lakeville pulls plug on retention pond
Most of us suffered through some acne as teens, but now, customized treatments are helping...
Medical Moment: Treating adult acne
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Four Winds Field
Four Winds Field ready to welcome families back