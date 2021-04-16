Lakeville pulls plug on retention pond

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Town of Lakeville this week pulled the plug on a pond in the Morning Side Subdivision, much to the dismay of homeowners who have enjoyed waterfront living for years.

On one hand, the pond in question is a retention pond that was only supposed to hold water temporarily after heavy rains.

On the other hand, the pond has been full of water for perhaps as long as the past six years.

It has been a draining week for subdivision residents who have watched their pond slowly shrink in size. “We see so many wildlife. There’s fishes in there, there are snails, there are turtles, there are muskrats, hundreds of geese,” said homeowner Zubair Ul Haq. “And now, unfortunately, my heart is bleeding as the pond is dropping the levels.”

There was no water when the family first moved in. According to Zubar Ul Haq, that came four or five years ago. “This all started back when we had the rain, floods, heavily rain and the next day the pond was completely full. It was beautiful, it was gorgeous, over days over years. It just grew tremendously.”

Now, a body of water that used to float the family’s kayak is slowly turning into a muddy mess.

“It’s not really a pond. It’s a retention area. It was just holding water that was, it wasn’t supposed to,” said Lakeville Utilities Director Dan Casad. “The tile got plugged up somehow, they unplugged it and it’s draining.”

The town became concerned that the pond’s high-water level posed a flooding threat in the subdivision and elsewhere. Officials dug up the subdivision blueprints and discovered the truth, although they admit the timing could have been better.

“I can see their frustration, because one of them had just bought that home, a home there a year and a half ago, in part of their buying, it was because the pond was there,” said Casad.

Homeowner Samira Hassan just wishes the situation has been addressed sooner. “If they knew about it, you know, that it’s at a level where it’s just so high that its dangerous for everyone like they say, I just wish they would have done it sooner, you know, before we got attached to it and before all the animals made it a home.”

Homeowners have been told if they want to keep water in the pond, they’ll have to work with the drainage board to redesign the system at their own expense.

