Iggy’s Pizza Shop celebrates two-year anniversary

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger pizza shop is celebrating its two-year anniversary this weekend.

Iggy’s Pizza Shop opened on April 18th, 2019.

The family-owned business is so popular now, they sell out most nights.

The owner Bob Egierski says the secret to their success is fresh ingredients and the oven.

“I’ve always loved pizza,” Egierski said. “It was always stuck in my mind; it was something I wanted to do. And then we started having pizza parties at our house and having people over. And then people started saying, ‘Bob, you need to start your own business.’”

To celebrate the special anniversary, Iggy’s Pizza Shop is holding a grand-prize drawing.

The winner will receive a free cheese pizza every week for a year.

Iggy’s Pizza Shop is located at 12980 Adams Road in Granger.

They are open Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 – 8 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to pre-order. That starts at 3 p.m.

To contact Iggy’s Pizza Shop, call (574) 400-0612.

