Frosty Saturday morning...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NOT A BAD WEEKEND... Yes, it will be chilly, and yes, it will be cloudier...but, we still should see some sun at times, and it should stay dry. A widespread frost is expected Saturday morning, and maybe Sunday morning. The warmest day is Monday, then computer models are now showing rain turning to snow Monday night and Tuesday, and ending as snow showers Tuesday night or Wednesday. Whether we get accumulation, and how much, is still a big question. Then a bit of a warm up again later next week...

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with widespread frost developing. Low: 33, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: More clouds with some sunshine...remaining cool. High: 54, Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday night: Partly cloudy...chance of frost. Low: 35

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 57

