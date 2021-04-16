Four Winds Field ready to welcome families back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The crack of the bat is echoing again in downtown South Bend.

Right now, the Chicago Cubs Triple-A squad temporarily calls our city home.

But soon, the South Bend Cubs will start their first season since 2019 at Four Winds Field, and they’re very ready to finally welcome back families from all across Michiana.

16 News Now’s Lauren Moss spoke with the man behind the scenes who makes it all happen.

Berlin has really done so much for the city of South Bend, and he has plans on investing in more businesses to compliment the area in the future.

As Lauren said, opening day for the South Bend Cubs is May 4.

Before that, the Triple-A Cubs have one more game here tomorrow against the Triple-A White Sox.

