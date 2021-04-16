First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Ends the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds. Remaining below average with regards to temperatures. Also breezy from time to time, winds gusting to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon. High of 52.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase late with the breeze lightening up. Turning cold. Low of 34.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining mild. A few sprinkles are possible late in the evening. High of 54.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a storm passing to our South. This could spread a few sprinkles or a few light showers into Michiana in the early afternoon. Getting warmer. High of 59.

LONGE RANGE: The warm air sticks around into the start of next week. The lower to middle 60s are likely by Monday afternoon. Then we have what looks to be a very potent cold front come through early Tuesday. This will likely bring a few showers changing to some snow showers during the morning. Another chilly period before another warmup through the end of next week. We will monitor Tuesday for any impactful weather so keep checking back for the latest details.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, April 15th 2021

Thursday’s High: 49

Thursday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: Trace

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.