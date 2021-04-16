Advertisement

Cubs’ Tepera suspended for 3 games, manager Ross 1 by MLB

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw at Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff this week.

Tepera appealed the penalty handed down by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill.

Tepera, who also was fined, will not have to serve any discipline while the appeal is pending before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game and fined because of Tepera’s actions.

Managers immediately serve discipline, and Ross will sit out the Cubs’ series opener against Atlanta on Friday.

4/15/2021 5:37:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

