Advertisement

Cubs hit by 4 more pitches, Braves hold on in 9th to win 5-2

Wright hit four batters, including Javier Báez twice
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant...
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Friday, April 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Wright plunked four Cubs batters but still left with the lead after a last-minute call-up, Will Smith stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves escaped with a bizarre 5-2 win over Chicago. Wright was recalled from the club’s alternate site to replace Drew Smyly, who was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation Friday morning. Wright hit four batters, including Javier Báez twice, but limited Chicago to two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also doubled for his first career hit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Notre Dame Stadium concert featuring George Strait canceled
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto
Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
16 News Now spoke to several cemetery board members who said they removed items that violated...
Crown Hill Cemetery rules lead to heartbreak for loved ones

Latest News

Kysre Gondrezick gets ready for opening tip before a basketball game against Lakeshore High...
LOOK BACK: Kysre Gondrezick’s journey from Benton Harbor to the WNBA
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) in...
Minus injured Mitchell, Jazz rally to beat Pacers 119-111
Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, right, looks for a shot over Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn...
Marian’s Devin Cannady received two-way deal from Orlando Magic
Four Winds Field
Four Winds Field ready to welcome families back