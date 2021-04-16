Cubs Alternate Site Team falls to White Sox, 3-2

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cory Abbott got the start on the hill for the Cubs, five days after his last start here at Four Winds Field, which was rained out with one out in the bottom of the first.

The right-hander reached his pitch count limit in each of his first three innings, before getting pulled one out into the fourth frame. The White Sox left the bases loaded in the first inning; Seby Zavala picked up the first base hit of the game and Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger drew back-to-back walks with two outs. But Abbot hit his pitch count limit of 25 for the inning, so the Cubs ended the inning right there.

Matt Reynolds got the scoring going for the White Sox on a solo shot to right field in the third. Abbott then walked Zavala, and Blake Rutherford launched a two-run shot to put the Sox ahead 3-0. The Sox would get two more hits off The Cubs starter in the fourth before Marty Pevey made the move to the bullpen.

The Cubs second round pick from 2017 was roughed up tonight mainly due to his lack of command on fastballs. His tight slider had the White Sox fooled in his short stint, but patient Sox hitters fought off pitch after pitch and worked deep into counts, forcing Abbott into more fastball counts.

Michael Rucker came in out of the bullpen and immediately induced an inning ending double play to escape the fourth unscathed. And the Cubs would quickly respond with a couple runs of their own.

With two outs in the home-half of the fourth, Ortega picked up the Cubs’ first hit of the ballgame. Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run shot to the opposite field in right to cut the deficit to one run.

That’s as close as the game would get.

The Cubs bullpen logged 3.2 scoreless frames, but the White Sox ‘pen matched them stride for stride.

Tyler Johnson, Jacob Lindgren and Tayron Guerrero each threw a shutout inning in relief of Sox Starter Mike Wright and the White Sox took tonight’s exhibition by a final of 3-2. Wright got the win, Abbott was tagged with the loss and Guerrero picked up the save in the this seven inning affair.

South Bend returns to action this Saturday against these same White Sox, first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. at Four Winds Field.

