What’s Good?: Four SBCSC students win grand prize in national STEM competition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cameren Sanders, Ares Schuck, Charles Gordon, and Thomas Harrington of Hay Elementary School in South Bend participated in the Legends of Learning’s game-based learning competition.

The mission was to design a game meant to engage kids while at home. It needed to be interactive and collaborative and STEM-based. The bright, yet humble kids thought it was just an assignment for class, but they’d later learn passing the assignment was just the tip of the iceberg.

“We didn’t even know Mrs. Vale was going to be turning it in into the people,” said Sanders. “We thought we were just doing it for science.”

“It was an assignment,” said Mrs. Vale, their fourth grade teacher who gave the assignment. “They did get graded on it. The goal of the competition was for students to come up with a game that they designed and that connected people during COVID, explaining how it worked and how it connects people...”

The game is based on a fictional, unpopular restaurant with the mission of hiring new employees. There are several roles within the game, such as a chef. In order to conduct the activities necessary to fulfill each role, one must answer questions related to science, technology, engineering and/or math.

They achieved the goal of creating the game in just a month late last year.

