Turning a Bit Milder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPHILL, A BIT, FROM HERE... Today was the chilliest day of the week, as expected, with clouds most of the time until late this afternoon. Some areas had morning showers (even flakes), but those are long gone. We stay dry into Saturday, then a chance for a shower Saturday night and Sunday. Each night we have a chance for patchy frost. A milder Monday, and then another shot of chillier air, and maybe even a rain or snow shower on Tuesday. Milder air returns later next week. The long range models for next week look warm on one computer, but quite chilly on another. We’ll stay middle of the road for now...

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear overnight...patchy frost. Low: 34, Wind: NW 4-8

Friday: Partly sunny...a bit milder in the afternoon. High: 52, Wind: NW 7-14

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 34

Saturday: Rather mild with clouds and a little sunshine. High: 52

