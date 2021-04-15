South Bend leaders holding March Against Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are planning to hold a peace walk to denounce violence in our community.

The walk will start at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Linden Ave and go to Huey and Smith street.

Community leaders will also hold a news conference on the violence that’s taking young lives and affecting our neighborhoods.

The walk is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

