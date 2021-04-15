Advertisement

South Bend leaders holding March Against Violence

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are planning to hold a peace walk to denounce violence in our community.

The walk will start at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Linden Ave and go to Huey and Smith street.

Community leaders will also hold a news conference on the violence that’s taking young lives and affecting our neighborhoods.

The walk is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Community leaders will also hold a news conference on the violence that's taking young lives...
Community leaders will also hold a news conference on the violence that's taking young lives and affecting our neighborhoods.(City of South Bend)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission heard this proposal to turn the 12-acre parcel into...
Proposal for future of Nye’s Apple Barn property upsetting neighbors
Thieves steal jersey of late Clay HS baseball coach, Jim Reinebold, out of display case after...
Son of legendary South Bend baseball coach in disbelief after father’s jersey is stolen
A man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Berrien County.
1 dead after Berrien County crash
John Niego
La Porte County man charged in connection with fatal crash

Latest News

Portion of Angela Blvd closing Monday
Four local students are part of a grand prize winning team in a highly competitive national...
What’s Good: Four SBCSC students win grand prize in national STEM competition
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana budget outlook shows bigger tax revenue jump
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto