South Bend Community School Corporation honors Jackie Robinson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big day across baseball as teams come together for Jackie Robinson Day.

Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball on this day back in 1947.

For the next week, The Riley, Adams, and Clay High School baseball and softball teams will be honoring Robinson.

Just like the MLB, the teams will be wearing number 42 to bring awareness to the contribution of minority athletes.

These games will be open to the public for $4.20 per ticket.

The extra money will go towards the school corporation’s development of K-4 athletics and sports programs.

“We know that kids who play sports, any sports, in particularly baseball, they’re better students,” SBCSC Director of Community Programs and Athletics Milt Lee said. “They’re better in their communities and kids who are just involved in general. It’s a special day. We want our kids to understand that we value those characteristics, those same characteristics that Jackie Robinson embodied, we value them as well and we want to put them on display. We want them to go out and celebrate this day because we want them and we want the community to see what kind of an impact the student can have on their community as well.”

Now the weather got the best of us today here in Michiana.

Riley’s game against LaVille will now be played Friday at 5 p.m. at Jackson Field 5001 S. Miami St, South Bend IN 46614.

Adams game against Mishawaka was also postponed and will be made up on Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m. at School Field.

Here is next week’s schedule for honoring Jackie Robinson:

April 19: 5:00 p.m. Adams High School v. New Prairie (softball) 52900 Lily Road, South Bend IN 46637

5:30 p.m. Clay High School v. Elkhart (baseball) 19131 Darden Rd, South Bend IN 46637

April 21: 5:30 p.m. Clay High School v. New Prairie (softball) 19131 Darden Rd, South Bend IN 46637

