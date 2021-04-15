Advertisement

Ramírez, Indians bounce back from no-hitter, beat Chisox 4-2

Lynn struck out 10 and gave up his first two earned runs.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Slumping José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from being no-hit, beating the Chicago White Sox 4-2. After Carlos Rodón just missed a perfect game in pitching a perfect game Wednesday night, there was a different kind of tension this time as the benches emptied in the bottom of the first. There were no punches after Adam Eaton and Cleveland shortstop Andrés Giménez tangled up. Ramírez ended an 0-for-19 slump with his homer. Lynn struck out 10 and gave up his first two earned runs. Indians starter Aaron Civale improved to 3-0. He allowed one run in six innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission heard this proposal to turn the 12-acre parcel into...
Proposal for future of Nye’s Apple Barn property upsetting neighbors
Thieves steal jersey of late Clay HS baseball coach, Jim Reinebold, out of display case after...
Son of legendary South Bend baseball coach in disbelief after father’s jersey is stolen
A man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Berrien County.
1 dead after Berrien County crash
John Niego
La Porte County man charged in connection with fatal crash

Latest News

Kysre Gondrezick announces her commitment to Michigan in November of 2015. She would later...
Kysre Gondrezick thankful for Benton Harbor community ahead of 2021 WNBA Draft
Notre Dame volleyball logo
No. 22 Irish fall in NCAA Round of 32
Jackie Robinson
South Bend Community School Corporation honors Jackie Robinson
Just like the MLB, the teams will be wearing number 42 to bring awareness to the contribution...
South Bend Community School Corporation honors Jackie Robinson