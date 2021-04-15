Ramírez, Indians bounce back from no-hitter, beat Chisox 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Slumping José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from being no-hit, beating the Chicago White Sox 4-2. After Carlos Rodón just missed a perfect game in pitching a perfect game Wednesday night, there was a different kind of tension this time as the benches emptied in the bottom of the first. There were no punches after Adam Eaton and Cleveland shortstop Andrés Giménez tangled up. Ramírez ended an 0-for-19 slump with his homer. Lynn struck out 10 and gave up his first two earned runs. Indians starter Aaron Civale improved to 3-0. He allowed one run in six innings.

