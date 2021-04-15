Advertisement

Portion of Angela Blvd closing Monday

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, Angela Boulevard from Otsego to Michigan streets will be closed.

That’s because AEP is installing an underground transmission line.

A section of the East Bank Trail from Angela to Pokagon Street will also be closed.

Detour routes will be Michigan Street and North Shore Drive.

The street should reopen Wednesday, May 19.

