Police crackdown on school bus violations during blitz

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police across the state of Indiana are cracking down on school bus violations.

It’s all part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E Blitz.

Extra police will be out on the roads following school buses and focusing on violation hot spots.

Since the Blitz started in March, Mishawaka police have caught more than 10 violations.

“The confusion is, well if I’m driving on Grape Road, it’s a four-lane road with a center turn lane and I should be able to pass a school bus. The answer is no,” said Lt. Tim Williams of the Mishawaka Police Department. “Even though it is four lanes, and it is divided by a center turn lane, it is not divided by a concrete barrier or a long, wide grass barrier like we would see on 31 South.”

According to Lt. Williams, one of the biggest reasons for school bus violations is distracted driving.

He urges drivers to put their phones down, so kids can get to school safely.

The S.A.V.E Blitz will end on May 16th.

